Police search for armed and dangerous man prompts shelter-in-place for Litchfield, NH

People in the area of Temple Drive, Pine Avenue, Charles Bancroft Highway and the Mel's Funway outdoor activity area should shelter, police said

By Asher Klein

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

People in part of Litchfield, New Hampshire, are being urged to shelter in place amid a search for a man considered armed and dangerous on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The man was described only as wearing a baseball cap and a tank top — people in the area of Temple Drive, Pine Avenue, Charles Bancroft Highway and the Mel's Funway outdoor activity area should shelter, police said.

Anyone who sees him was urged to call police at 603-424-4047, but not to approach him.

It wasn't immediately clear what led police to determine the person was armed and dangerous.

Litchfield is a town of about 8,500 people between Nashua and Manchester.

