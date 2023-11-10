Little Caesars to open 5 new locations in the Boston area

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A pizza chain that is known in part for its Detroit-style pizza--and which has four outlets in the local area--is planning to bring several more to the region.

According to a post from verdictfoodservice.com, Little Caesars is planning to open five locations in Boston, with the plan being to get them all up and running by 2027. This appears to be part of a major expansion from the Michigan-based chain, including bringing 10 new outlets to Chicago and 100 new locations to New York City and the Tri-State region.

Little Caesars, which first started out in 1959, currently has locations in Roslindale, Lynn, Lawrence, and Lowell.

The website for Little Caesars can be found at https://littlecaesars.com/

