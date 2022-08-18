Little Whale Oyster Bar to Replace Grand Tour in Boston's Back Bay

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A New England-style seafood restaurant is coming to the Back Bay of Boston, and it will be replacing a French bistro under the same ownership.

A source confirms chatter we have heard about Little Whale Oyster Bar opening in Newbury Street in the Grand Tour space, with Michael Serpa of Grand Tour being behind the upcoming spot. An article from boston.com gives more information on the changeover, with Serpa saying that "We already have two other seafood restaurants: Select Oyster Bar, which is kind of more Mediterranean, and Atlantico, which is Iberian Peninsula and Spanish, Portuguese leaning....We don't really do too many of the classic New England things at Select. We don't have a fryer; we can't make fried clams or oysters. … I wanted to showcase all that stuff that I also love in a different setting." If all goes as planned, Little Whale Oyster Bar will open on September 12 and it will include a raw bar while also possibly hosting reservation-only clambakes in the upstairs area.

Grand Tour, which first opened in early 2020, will shut its doors on September 4.

The address for Little Whale Oyster Bar is 314 Newbury Street, Boston, MA, 02115.