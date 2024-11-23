NH hiker, 44, found dead by team of rescuers after wife reported him overdue

A hiker and avid outdoor enthusiast from Littleton, New Hampshire, who was reported overdue by his wife Friday night has been found dead by a team of rescuers.

The NH Fish and Game Department says conservation officers were alerted around 6:30 p.m. Friday about an overdue hiker from the Coppermine Trail area in Franconia. Christopher Huyler had departed earlier in the day and had planned a hike to the area of the middle Cannon Ball up through the Coppermine Brook valley to check conditions of a ski glade prior to the winter skiing season.

Around 4 p.m., the 44-year-old Littleton man told his wife that he was OK and was on his way back out. When he didn't return home in a reasonable time frame, she called for assistance.

Police found Huyler's vehicle at Coppermine Road off Route 116 in Franconia, and conservation officers responded to the trailhead, starting up the trail a little after 9 p.m.

According to the Fish and Game Department, the area that needed to be searched was primarily off trail and required bushwhacking through thick vegetation while wintery conditions were present.

Conservation officers were ascending the edges of a steep iced-over slide just prior to 1 a.m. Saturday when they found Huyler's body at around 2,800 feet in elevation. The Fish and Game Department says it was apparent Huyler had suffered a significant fall in icy terrain. They noted he was wearing micro spikes and was well equipped with equipment for a hike.

After Huyler's body was located, more officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team were called in to assist with the recovery effort. In all, there were 22 people who took part in the rescue.

By 5:30 a.m., additional rescuers had reached the scene and began the 3.2 mile carryout to Coppermine Road. The rescue party reached the trailhead just prior to 9 a.m. where they were met by the assistant medical examiner.

An autopsy is planned.

Huyler was an avid outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed New Hampshire’s White Mountains in all seasons, the agency said, remarking that winter conditions have arrived in the mountains. Hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek by packing these ten essential items; map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets & pants, and a knife.