LIV Golf Tournament Brings Fans, Protesters to Bolton

The controversial LIV Golf tournament is underway in Bolton, Massachusetts.

Some of the biggest names in golf, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, are teeing off in a new golf format that has sparked protest against the Saudi government's involvement.

Golfers are working their way through the course at The International in Bolton.

"This is I think a little more laid-back," said fan John Hazzard. "The energy is a little different but it's a lot of fun."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Families caught glimpses of pros like Sergio Garcia.

"All the players and stuff, it's cool to see them in person," said 12-year-old golf fan Abbie Quill.

This tournament has players starting all over the course — a faster, different kind of experience for the fan.

"I think we'll be able to kind of find a good spot out in the middle of the course and see everyone come through and not have to fight crowds," said golf fan Ryan Walker, who traveled here from Virginia.

While we saw lots of smiles on the course, it was the opposite at the nearby fairgrounds, where protesters greeted fans boarding shuttle buses to the tournament.

The group is condemning the Saudi-backed league, upset over Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

"For them to be able to buy off golfers to be able to join them and to facilitate their improving their image United States," said Paul Shannon from Massachusetts Peace Action.

"We are giving people an opportunity to know what it's connected to it," said protester Donna Bosco, also part of Massachusetts Peace Action. "What they do is up to them."

New players who joined the league this week addressed the outrage, choosing LIV over the storied PGA Tour, often for big money.

"Who likes to be hated?" asked golfer Harold Varner III. "It's terrible. I hate being hated."

Fans think this new type of tournament could be the future of golf.

"I think both tours can coexist," said Walker.

"I think it's going to definitely resonate with the PGA, and I think they'll make some pretty good changes," said Hazzard.

"Shows you what money can do," said Doug Wolfe, who lives in Bolton. "You put up the money, you got them."