A major snowstorm is hitting Massachusetts on Monday through Wednesday, threatening to bring up to two feet of snow to parts of the region.

Snow was expected to lift into Massachusetts by late morning to early afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are likely for six to eight hours across the region.

You can watch live footage from Boston's Seaport District and the Royal Sonesta in Cambridge in the player above as the storm hits the region.