Live updates: Latest election results in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

By Thea DiGiammerino

What to Know

  • Democrat U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren secured another term over challenger John Deaton
  • Republican Kelly Ayotte will be the next governor of New Hampshire after defeating Democrat Joyce Craig
  • Vice President Kamala Harris is the projected winner in the presidential race in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont; the other New England states remain too close to call
  • Results remain too close to call in the presidential race and other key races that will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives

Election Day 2024 has come and gone and we're still awaiting results in key races across the nation. Follow along for updates in Massachusetts and New England, including results in key races and ballot questions.

