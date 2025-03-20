Karen Read
Live updates: Final pretrial hearing in Karen Read case

Judge Beverly Cannone is expected to resolve outstanding motions during Thursday's hearing

By Thea DiGiammerino and Staff Reports

What to Know

  • Karen Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV outside a Canton home in January 2022
  • Read's defense alleges she is the victim of a law enforcement coverup
  • Thursday is currently the final scheduled pretrial hearing before Read's second murder trial begins in Norfolk Superior Court
  • The defense has filed a motion to delay the start of the trial, currently set for April 1, until the end of the month due to an outstanding appeal in federal court

The Karen Read case will be back in court Thursday to continue its final pre-trial hearing where Judge Beverly Cannone is expected to resolve several outstanding motions.

This comes just a day after the lead investigator on the case, former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctorwas terminated over behavior revealed during the first trial.

Follow the court proceedings below. The hearing will be livestreamed in the player above.

Karen Read
