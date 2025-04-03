Live updates: McDaniels talks Drake Maye, offensive changes and more

What to Know Josh McDaniels will meet with reporters at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

A lot has changed since Josh McDaniels was last in New England.

The Patriots re-hired McDaniels to be their offensive coordinator in January 2025, about three years after he left New England to be head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots have fired two head coaches since then and brought in Mike Vrabel this offseason to oversee a roster overhaul that's included the signing of wide receiver Stefon Diggs to pair with second-year quarterback Drake Maye and the trading of backup QB Joe Milton III to the Dallas Cowboys.

So, what do McDaniels and his new-look offensive coaching staff think of the current roster? McDaniels will hold his first press conference since re-joining the Patriots on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET, with other position coaches speaking after that.

Follow along with our live blog below for updates and reaction to the coaches' comments.