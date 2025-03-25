What to Know Karen Read is back in court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing in Norfolk Superior Court ahead of her second murder trial next week

She is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV outside a Canton, Massachusetts, home in January 2022

Read's first trial ended when a mistrial was declared after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict

Karen Read is due back in court Tuesday for what is expected to be her final pretrial hearing before the start of jury selection next week.

She was last in court on Thursday, but Judge Beverly Cannone scheduled another hearing to resolve several outstanding motions. That hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV in front of a home in Canton, Massachusetts, in January 2022. Her defense team has claimed that she is the victim of a massive coverup involving law enforcement corruption and is being framed for the murder.

Her first trial ended in mistrial last July. Her retrial is scheduled to get underway on April 1 after Cannone rejected a defense request last week to delay the case until April 25.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the day, and watch a livestream of the proceedings in the video player above: