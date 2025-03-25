Karen Read
Live updates: Judge to address final motions at Karen Read pretrial hearing

Tuesday promises to be another busy day in the high-profile murder case

By Munashe Kwangwari and John Moroney

  • Karen Read is back in court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing in Norfolk Superior Court ahead of her second murder trial next week
  • She is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV outside a Canton, Massachusetts, home in January 2022
  • Read's first trial ended when a mistrial was declared after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict

Karen Read is due back in court Tuesday for what is expected to be her final pretrial hearing before the start of jury selection next week.

She was last in court on Thursday, but Judge Beverly Cannone scheduled another hearing to resolve several outstanding motions. That hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV in front of a home in Canton, Massachusetts, in January 2022. Her defense team has claimed that she is the victim of a massive coverup involving law enforcement corruption and is being framed for the murder. 

Her first trial ended in mistrial last July. Her retrial is scheduled to get underway on April 1 after Cannone rejected a defense request last week to delay the case until April 25.

