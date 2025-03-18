Karen Read
Live Updates

Live updates: Karen Read in court ahead of second trial

Tuesday is the first of two days of hearings ahead of the start of jury selection on April 1

By Matt Fortin, Munashe Kwangwari and John Moroney

NBCUniversal

What to Know

  • Karen Read is back in court Tuesday for a hearing ahead of the start of her second murder trial next month.
  • Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV outside a home in Canton in January 2022.
  • Read's second trial is expected to begin on April 1 after a mistrial was declared last summer when jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Karen Read is back in court Tuesday for the first of two days of hearings ahead of the start of her second murder trial next month.

The hearings are scheduled to be the final ones before jury selection begins for her retrial on April 1. Judge Beverly Cannone will be weighing any remaining motions that could help shape the evidence, witnesses and narratives the jurors will hear during the trial.

Read is accused of murder in the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe in 2022. Authorities have alleged she drunkenly hit him with her SUV and left him in the snow, where he was found dead the following morning. Her defense team has claimed that she is at the receiving end of a massive coverup involving law enforcement corruption, and that she is being framed for the murder.

Follow along with Tuesday's court proceedings below:

More on the Karen Read trial

Karen Read Mar 14

Karen Read case: What to know as retrial draws nearer

Karen Read Mar 14

Who will testify in Karen Read retrial? Prosecutors have long list of possibilities

This article tagged under:

Karen Read
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us