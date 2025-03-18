What to Know Karen Read is back in court Tuesday for a hearing ahead of the start of her second murder trial next month.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV outside a home in Canton in January 2022.

Read's second trial is expected to begin on April 1 after a mistrial was declared last summer when jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Karen Read is back in court Tuesday for the first of two days of hearings ahead of the start of her second murder trial next month.

The hearings are scheduled to be the final ones before jury selection begins for her retrial on April 1. Judge Beverly Cannone will be weighing any remaining motions that could help shape the evidence, witnesses and narratives the jurors will hear during the trial.

Read is accused of murder in the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe in 2022. Authorities have alleged she drunkenly hit him with her SUV and left him in the snow, where he was found dead the following morning. Her defense team has claimed that she is at the receiving end of a massive coverup involving law enforcement corruption, and that she is being framed for the murder.

Follow along with Tuesday's court proceedings below: