This promises to be a busy week in the high-profile Karen Read murder trial, with a federal appeals court hearing and three hearings before Judge Beverly Cannone.

It all starts with a hearing Tuesday morning in Norfolk Superior Court, followed by a federal court hearing Wednesday morning and another hearing in superior court later in the day. A third superior court hearing is scheduled to be held on Friday.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV outside a home in Canton in January 2022. She has pleaded not guilty, and alleges she was framed.

At her first trial last year, jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision, leading to a mistrial. Her retrial is scheduled to get underway on April 1.

