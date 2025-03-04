Karen Read
Live Updates

Live updates: Karen Read returns to court for key hearing ahead of second trial

Tuesday's is the first of several hearings scheduled to be held this week

By John Moroney, Marc Fortier and Matt Fortin

What to Know

  • The Karen Read murder case returns to court on Tuesday, the first in a series of important hearings scheduled for this week.
  • Read's second trial is expected to begin on April 1 after a mistrial was declared last summer when jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
  • Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV outside a home in Canton in January 2022.

This promises to be a busy week in the high-profile Karen Read murder trial, with a federal appeals court hearing and three hearings before Judge Beverly Cannone.

It all starts with a hearing Tuesday morning in Norfolk Superior Court, followed by a federal court hearing Wednesday morning and another hearing in superior court later in the day. A third superior court hearing is scheduled to be held on Friday.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV outside a home in Canton in January 2022. She has pleaded not guilty, and alleges she was framed.

At her first trial last year, jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision, leading to a mistrial. Her retrial is scheduled to get underway on April 1.

You can follow along with Tuesday's court proceedings below:

More on the Karen Read case

Karen Read May 20, 2024

Watch every day of the controversial Karen Read murder trial

Karen Read May 14, 2024

Karen Read trial: Use this interactive chart to keep track of who's who in the case

This article tagged under:

Karen Read
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us