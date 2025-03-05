Karen Read
Live Updates

Live updates: Karen Read to appear in federal, superior court Wednesday

It promises to be another busy day in the high-profile murder case

By Marc Fortier, Mary Markos and John Moroney

What to Know

  • Karen Read is back in court Wednesday for two hearings -- one in federal court and another in Norfolk Superior Court.
  • Read's second trial is expected to begin on April 1 after a mistrial was declared last summer when jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
  • Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV outside a home in Canton in January 2022.

Wednesday is expected to be a busy day in the high-profile Karen Read case, with two separate hearings scheduled.

The first hearing, in federal court, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. The second, in Norfolk Superior Court, is set for 11 a.m.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV outside a home in Canton in January 2022. She has pleaded not guilty, and alleges she was framed.

At her first trial last year, jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision, leading to a mistrial. Her retrial is scheduled to get underway on April 1.

No live camera feed is allowed inside the federal hearing, but a livestream of the superior court hearing will be carried in the video player above. You can also follow along with live updates from both hearings below:

