Live updates: Karen Read to appear in federal, superior court Wednesday

What to Know Karen Read is back in court Wednesday for two hearings -- one in federal court and another in Norfolk Superior Court.

Read's second trial is expected to begin on April 1 after a mistrial was declared last summer when jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV outside a home in Canton in January 2022.

Wednesday is expected to be a busy day in the high-profile Karen Read case, with two separate hearings scheduled.

The first hearing, in federal court, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. The second, in Norfolk Superior Court, is set for 11 a.m.

No live camera feed is allowed inside the federal hearing, but a livestream of the superior court hearing will be carried in the video player above. You can also follow along with live updates from both hearings below: