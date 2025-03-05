Watch live: Mayor Wu testifies before Congress in sanctuary cities hearing

What to Know Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the mayors of Chicago, Denver and New York are set to testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform at a hearing on their cities' sanctuary city policies on Wednesday morning.

Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, recently hammered Boston’s police commissioner and promised to go to Boston and “bring hell" with him. Attorney General Pamela Bondi also took aim at Wu in a social media post on Tuesday.

Wu's office has said the city will wind up spending up to $650,000 on an external law firm for legal work related to the Congressional hearing, committee investigation and production of related documents. And that doesn't include the cost of prep sessions with her staff.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be on the national stage on Wednesday as she and three other U.S. mayors are scheduled to testify before Congress at a hearing on their cities' sanctuary city policies.

In addition to Wu, the mayors of Chicago, Denver and New York are set to appear Wednesday in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m.

