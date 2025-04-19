Living history: Huge crowds turn out for Lex250 reenactments

It's a beautiful day in Lexington as the town gets ready to celebrate an iconic day in Massachusetts and American history.

It all starts with a reenactment of the Battle of Lexington on Saturday morning, but there are additional activities, including Lexington's Patriots' Day Parade, planned for later in the day. Neighboring Concord, which also played a pivotal role on that morning 250 years ago, is also having its own celebrations, with a parade, reenactments and a block party.

Thousands of people were already gathered early Saturday morning in Lexington, ready to experience the battle up close.

Chris, Cathy and 7-year-old Teddy Gigliotti traveled from Derry, New Hampshire, for Saturday's celebration.

"It's a big anniversary of this battle and we just wanted to make sure we came here to see history," Chris Gigliotti said.

"This is my first one," Teddy said. "I just really want to see the battle."

"It's 250 years -- how could we miss it?" Cathy Gigliotti added.

Before the battle began, just like 250 years ago, the colonial leaders needed to be told that the British were coming. That's where Paul Revere stepped in. He took his midnight ride from Charlestown, a moment that was celebrated last night.

Jam-packed crowds filled City Square in Boston on Friday night to watch the reenactment there. On that night 250 years ago, Paul Revere mounted a borrowed horse to begin the famous ride from Boston to Lexington after seeing the lantern in the Old North Church.

Hundreds watched the recreation of Revere arriving to deliver the news to John Hancock and Samuel Adams. Paul Revere was actually one of 40 Patriot Riders that night spreading the word of the approaching British troops. He was captured later that night on the way to Concord, but eventually was released as the battle began to unfold.

Back in Boston, after the ceremonial ride, an aerial display of drones lit up the city sky, including images of Paul Revere taking his ride, lighting the lantern signals at the Old North Church, the Boston skyline and even an outline of Massachusetts.