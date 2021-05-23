‘Living It Up': Mass. Residents Enjoy Sunday's 90 Degree Temps

Whether at the beach or eating lunch on a restaurant's patio, Sunday’s 90 degree het made it feel like summer 2021 had already arrived in Massachusetts, and many residents were delighted.

“It’s awesome," said Dolvin Nisbett, who was at Revere Beach with his family. "Brought the kids out to the beach, enjoying this good weather mask-free, living it up.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

For a group of friends at Revere Beach Sunday, the day meant a sense of normalcy after such an abnormal year.

“It’s nice and hot, we can do everything that we want -- go in the water -- so it’s a nice, refreshing break to be able to get outside and be with your friends,” Norelle Cretarolo said.

Here are some tips to ensure that you and your loved ones stay safe during your next beach day.

On Moody Street in Waltham, tables were filled for outdoor dining, as more and more people are getting comfortable with fewer restrictions in the state. And all COVID-19 restrictions in the state will be fully lifted on Saturday.

With many people already vaccinated, everyone hopes this summer is better than last year's.

“It’s going to be a good summer,” said beachgoer Amro Alli. “We’re due for it. Last year, we lost the summer because of COVID, so this year it’s going to be a big summer.”