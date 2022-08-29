Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

Lizard Lounge in Cambridge to Reopen After 30-Month Closure Due to Pandemic

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular basement music spot that has been closed since the start of the pandemic is finally getting ready to open back up.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Lizard Lounge in Cambridge is planning to reopen, with an Instagram post from the place--which resides underneath Cambridge Common on Mass. Ave. between Porter Square and Harvard Square--saying that "It's true, Lizard Lounge is reopening...after almost 2 and a half years of being closed due to the pandemic. Stay tuned for more information, we are so excited to be back." The people behind Cambridge Common and Lizard Lounge also run Christopher's, a restaurant and bar in Porter Square that remains shuttered though it looks like that place may open back up soon as well.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The address for Lizard Lounge is 1667 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02138. Its website can be found at https://lizardloungeclub.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us