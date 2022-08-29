Lizard Lounge in Cambridge to Reopen After 30-Month Closure Due to Pandemic

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular basement music spot that has been closed since the start of the pandemic is finally getting ready to open back up.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Lizard Lounge in Cambridge is planning to reopen, with an Instagram post from the place--which resides underneath Cambridge Common on Mass. Ave. between Porter Square and Harvard Square--saying that "It's true, Lizard Lounge is reopening...after almost 2 and a half years of being closed due to the pandemic. Stay tuned for more information, we are so excited to be back." The people behind Cambridge Common and Lizard Lounge also run Christopher's, a restaurant and bar in Porter Square that remains shuttered though it looks like that place may open back up soon as well.

The address for Lizard Lounge is 1667 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02138. Its website can be found at https://lizardloungeclub.com/