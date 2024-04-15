LL Bean laying off customer service workers, reducing call center hours

L.L. Bean will be laying off several customer service workers and shrinking call center hours, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

"As more of our customers choose self-service and shop through our digital and retail channels, customer contacts have declined over the last four years," the company said in an announcement last week. "Simply put, L.L. Bean customers shop differently today than in the past and we must adapt."

Starting in July, L.L. Bean call center hours will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The company said that's when most of those calls come in.

The Freeport, Maine-based company is offering severance package to those employees impacted by the layoffs.

L.L. Bean got rid of 200 positions company-wide in 2020 and shut down its Lewiston call center a year later, News Center Maine reported.