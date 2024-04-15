Maine

LL Bean laying off customer service workers, reducing call center hours

The Freeport, Maine-based company is offering severance package to those employees impacted by the layoffs

By Staff Reports

WTVJ_100000010266954_1200x675_1330776131956.jpg
Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

L.L. Bean will be laying off several customer service workers and shrinking call center hours, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

"As more of our customers choose self-service and shop through our digital and retail channels, customer contacts have declined over the last four years," the company said in an announcement last week. "Simply put, L.L. Bean customers shop differently today than in the past and we must adapt."

Starting in July, L.L. Bean call center hours will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The company said that's when most of those calls come in.

The Freeport, Maine-based company is offering severance package to those employees impacted by the layoffs.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

L.L. Bean got rid of 200 positions company-wide in 2020 and shut down its Lewiston call center a year later, News Center Maine reported.

More Maine news

Maine Apr 13

Search continues in Maine as officer is charged with lying about taking missing person to hospital​

Maine Apr 11

Maine shooter's commanding Army officer says he had limited oversight of the gunman

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us