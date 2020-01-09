LL Bean’s HQ Staying Put in Town Where Retailer Was Founded

L.L. Bean's headquarters is staying put in the Maine community where the mail-order company was founded.

The company disclosed at a Town Council meeting this week that it intends to renovate and expand its corporate headquarters in Freeport after reviewing options that included locations in other towns.

A company spokeswoman said the review of alternatives was part of the company's due diligence.

The company's 1 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution hub is also in Freeport.