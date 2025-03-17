Boston Restaurant Talk

Lobstah on a Roll in Boston's South End has apparently closed

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like the original location of a restaurant known in part for its oversized lobster rolls has shut down.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a poster within the South End Community Board Facebook group page, Lobstah on a Roll in Boston's South End is no longer in business, with a "for lease" sign apparently up on the building and the website for the business removing the Columbus Avenue location, while the phone for the place no longer is in operation. The Newbury Street outlet in the Back Bay is still open and is one of two remaining (the other being in St. Augustine, FL), as the Salem location no longer exists and one that was being planned for Arlington never came to fruition.

Lobstah on a Roll first opened in the old Emma's space in the South End in the fall of 2017, featuring different sizes of lobster rolls, including one nearly two feet long.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The address for the now-closed South End location of Lobstah On a Roll was 537 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA, 02118. The website for the Back Bay location is at https://www.lobstahonaroll.com/

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New England Jan 13

We've said goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Lynn 3 mins ago

Alleged Trinitarios gang member sentenced for federal drug charges

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)  
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us