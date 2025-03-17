Lobstah on a Roll in Boston's South End has apparently closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like the original location of a restaurant known in part for its oversized lobster rolls has shut down.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a poster within the South End Community Board Facebook group page, Lobstah on a Roll in Boston's South End is no longer in business, with a "for lease" sign apparently up on the building and the website for the business removing the Columbus Avenue location, while the phone for the place no longer is in operation. The Newbury Street outlet in the Back Bay is still open and is one of two remaining (the other being in St. Augustine, FL), as the Salem location no longer exists and one that was being planned for Arlington never came to fruition.

Lobstah on a Roll first opened in the old Emma's space in the South End in the fall of 2017, featuring different sizes of lobster rolls, including one nearly two feet long.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The address for the now-closed South End location of Lobstah On a Roll was 537 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA, 02118. The website for the Back Bay location is at https://www.lobstahonaroll.com/