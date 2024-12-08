Massachusetts

Local and state authorities investigate bomb threat against Rep. Lori Trahan and her family

Trahan is thanking her local police, who are now working with state and U.S. Capitol authorities on the threat.

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan says a bomb threat was made targeting her and her family, and that police in Westford were investigating along with U.S. Capitol Police and Massachusetts State Police.

Trahan said on social media yesterday that she was made aware of a bomb threat that was targeting her and her family.

Since last month's divisive election, there have been a wave of threats involving political figures.

Just this week, several prospective members of the Trump administration were targeted with bomb threats.

On Thanksgiving, members of the Connecticut congressional delegation were targeted with similar threats.

Security analysts say these are signs of the time we're in.

"I anticipate as the year comes to an end and we enter 2025, we’ll see more. And I think we’ll see even more of a ramp up towards inauguration  day. So this is not a one off by any means of the imagination. There are individuals out there that are leveraging this type of violence  and again even if there are no devices found, people are unnerved by this type of activity" said law enforcement and security expert Todd McGhee.

Trahan didn't share any additional specific, but used the situation to reiterate that threats of violence and intimidation don't have a place in our country.

