Local authorities pump brakes on speculation about a New England serial killer

The internet is rife with rumors that a serial killer is active in New England, but authorities are starting to address the chatter, and none are suggesting that several deaths at the center of the speculation are connected.

Investigators even combed a Rhode Island beach after anonymous posts "alluded to the possibility that multiple bodies were buried."

The Narragansett Police Department said Thursday it learned in the last week of "concerning posts" in a Facebook group dedicated to New England serial killers. The posts suggested bodies may be buried in the Black Point area of Scarborough Beach.

"The anonymous poster commented numerous times in the group about it being a metaphorical and literary work," the department said. "The user also posted that they were working on a novel and that users were overanalyzing a work of fiction."

State and local police alerted the FBI and brought cadaver dogs to the beach, but found no graves.

Rumors began to swirl about multiple cases in which bodies were found across the six-state region in recent months.

In Groton, Connecticut, the remains of a woman were found last month near a cemetery. Investigators have been working to identify her.

Last week, police said "unusual" items were found nearby — but they didn't say what they were or if they were connected to the death investigation that started in March.

Still, police in Groton told NBC Connecticut there was no evidence of a serial killer.

In Springfield, Massachusetts, NBC affiliate WWLP reported Tuesday that a woman's body had been found on Hall of Fame Avenue. The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit launched an unattended death investigation.

While little information has been released by authorities, speculation of a serial killer swelled to include this case.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni responded to the rumors Thursday, saying there is "no indication" of any connection with other recent cases or that it is "part of a larger public safety threat."

"While online conversations around these incidents continue to grow, we urge the public to be mindful of the role that social media can play in spreading fear or misinformation," his office said in a press release. "Unverified claims can compromise active investigations and contribute to a sense of chaos that does not reflect the full picture."

Death investigations are a frequent occurrence in law enforcement. While some cases involve foul play, many others don't. Authorities are often not able to share much information in the early stages of an investigation — for example, before an autopsy is conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

NBC10 Boston reported Wednesday that two male bodies were found in the woods of Salem, Massachusetts. The Essex County District Attorney's Office said at the time that whether the case involved foul play was under investigation. On social media, many commenters suggested it was the work of a serial killer.

Appearing in court the next day, 30-year-old Jay Blodget was arraigned on two charges of murder, the district attorney's office said. Police records show Blodget was arrested last week after allegedly breaking into a storage container with a hacksaw after getting kicked out of the area he'd been living in — the same wooded area where the bodies were found.

Authorities have not suggested Blodget is responsible for any other killings. They asked for details in the case to be sealed until a subsequent hearing so the investigation into what happened could continue without details being shared publicly.

"A rumor mill can start just by people posting and sharing information," Emerson College public relations professor David Richard said.

His students have been discussing in class how the speculation about a serial killer has taken on a life of its own.

"They're just fascinated by it," he said.

Richard explained that it's important to pay attention to where you get your information.

"It's knowing where to find the truth in news reporting," he said. "The major news outlets out there that are trusted, and turning to them to vet this information before it makes it into mass media, because there is no vetting on social media."

Facebook groups dedicated to the topic — like the one that sparked the police investigation on Scarborough Beach — are keeping the speculation front-and-center. One had nearly 70,000 followers as of Thursday night.

"What you get are these home sleuths that end up getting involved from their couch, through their iPhone, through their computer," Richard said. "And this is what investigators do have to look out for."