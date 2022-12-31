Local Catholic Community Reacts to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's Death

The local Catholic community is waking up to some devastating news out of the Vatican this morning as Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died, as the Vatican informed.

The archbishop of Boston, Sean O'Malley released a statement:

“In all of my personal interactions with Pope Benedict (the sixteenth) XVI, I found him to be an engaged leader, thoughtful in his decisions and always committed to the mission of the Church.”

Cardinal Sean O’Malley’s statement also highlighted the former pope’s decades of service. Benedict will be remembered as the first pope to voluntarily resign in nearly six hundred years. He stepped down in 2013, citing his advanced age and ebbing strength amid the clergy sex abuse scandal.

The Vatican did not say what caused the 95-year-old’s death in an announcement this morning. But it comes after warning signs from Pope Francis, who asked people to pray for his predecessor’s health earlier this week.

Benedict’s remains will be on display at the Vatican starting Monday for people to pay their final respects. A funeral service will follow Thursday in Saint Peter’s Square, with Pope Francis presiding.

Former Boston College theology professor James Bretzke met the former pope multiple times and even gave him communion at the Vatican.

“What in old Christian theology we call, Latin for the good death we pray for the grace of a happy death and I think that’s what he’s experiencing.” said Bretzke.

The Cathedral of the Holy Cross opens for individual prayer at 9 a.m.