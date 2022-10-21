Local Children's Magician Accused of Having Sexually Explicit Images of Young Boys

A Massachusetts man who works as a magician entertaining kids is accused of possessing sexually explicit images of young children.

Scott Jameson, 45, of Sutton, Massachusetts, was charged with possession of child pornography. He was arrested Friday morning, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors said the investigation is tied to a February 2022 from Action Pour Les Enfants, a Cambodian organization aimed at preventing child sex abuse and exploitation that Jameson allegedly acted inappropriately with a young boy at a park while in Cambodia. Two pre-teen Cambodian boys also reported to Action Pour Les Enfants, that Jameson slept between them in bed. Court documents note that one of the boys said that Jameson would sometimes "hug him or hold his hand while sleeping, and that Jameson would massage V." The boys did not report sexual abuse during those incidents.

Investigators learned Jameson traveled to Cambodia again in August 2022. When he returned to the U.S. earlier this week, officials stopped him at Boston Logan International Airport. According to the U.S Attorney's Office, during a search of his belongings agents found sexually explicit videos and images of young boys. One video appeared to have been made during his trip, prosecutors said.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

During interviews with investigators, Jameson said that he has worked as a magician for over 20 years and regularly performed for elementary school-aged children at libraries and private events across New England. According to court documents, during those interviews Jameson denied ever abusing children.

Jameson was scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston Friday afternoon. If convicted, the charges carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Anyone with concerns about this case is encouraged to call 617-748-3274.