Local Churches Find Ways to Hold Easter Mass

Churches across the country are finding creative ways to hold Easter Sunday services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced families who celebrate the holy holiday to re-adjust their plans for Sunday morning.

In Norwood, Massachusetts, the Grace Episcopal Church set up drive-thru stations and mass be streamed on Facebook live. The mass will be followed by a drive-thru flowering of the cross. Parishioners may bring their own fresh cut flowers to lay on the church’s cross beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Vineyard Church in Hopkinton is allowing parishioners to worship from the comfort of their cars with a weekly drive-thru prayer service. Saturday’s service lasted from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, churches in the Boston-area are livestreaming their Easter mass. This includes Boston’s Cathedral of the Holy Cross where mass was held in front of empty pews last night.

The Lighthouse Baptist Church in Hudson, New Hampshire and First Baptist in Plaistow, New Hampshire are offering drive-in church services to emphasize social distancing.

Church goers say their faith is more important than ever.

“Times of crisis should be a time to strengthen our faith not to panic,” said one parishioner.

