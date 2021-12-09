Local

coronavirus

Local Colleges Begin COVID Booster Shot Mandates

Booster shots are mandatory for students and staff at some higher education institutions in Massachusetts, including Emerson College, Bentley University and UMass Amherst

By Monica Madeja

Some colleges and universities in Massachusetts are implementing booster shot requirements as cases rise and the omicron variant spreads across the state.

At Emerson College in Boston, students, faculty and staff are required to get a COVID-19 booster shot when they return from winter break or as soon as they are eligible. On-campus vendors are also required to comply with the mandate.

When students and staff return after the break, they’ll also be subject to testing twice within their first week on campus, at least three days apart.

Bentley University in Waltham and University of Massachusetts Amherst have similar requirements - everyone on campus must receive a booster shot. Bentley University leaders estimate 94% of the community will be eligible for the additional shot by the start of next semester.

Additionally, Bentley students must test negative before coming back to campus and will need to test weekly for the rest of the semester.

The mandates come as cases continue to rise in Massachusetts and concerns mount over the new omicron variant.

