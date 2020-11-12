As Restaurants Prepare for Winter, Local Foundation Offers Help

Outdoor dining has kept many restaurants afloat during the pandemic, but it is going to become more costly to keep customers warm when winter arrives.

To help pay for that, restaurants can now apply for grants through the Greg Hill Foundation's Restaurant Strong Fund. The organization has teamed up with GrubHub to offer $10,000 grants.

This opportunity is only being offered in four cities, including Boston, to help restaurants winterize their outdoor space so they can stay open for longer.

The foundation is accepting 1000 applications in each city.

There are several requirements restaurants have to meet to qualify including providing capacity for both indoor and outdoor dining, as well as a demonstrated need for the money.

Applications are being accepted until November 21. Grants will be given out on a rolling basis starting the Monday of Thanksgiving week.