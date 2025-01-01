Local law enforcement on alert, lawmakers react to ‘devastating attack' in New Orleans

Law enforcement agencies across Massachusetts and New Hampshire are on high alert Wednesday after a driver sped through a crowd of pedestrians New Orleans' French Quarter, killing 10 and injuring 30 in what is being investigated as a terrorist attack.

Police in Salem, Massachusetts -- known as a tourist destination that draws large crowds at Halloween -- said in a social media post Wednesday morning that they were alerted about the New Orleans attack by the FBI, Boston police, state police and New York police.

"Violence directed at crowds has an unwelcome resonance here in Salem where we host so many visitors. Our thoughts are with the people of NOLA," they said.

A New Hampshire State Police spokesman said in a statement that they will continue to have a strong presence on major roadways throughout the state, and urged anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

NBC10 Boston has also reached out to Massachusetts State Police and Boston police and is still waiting to hear back.

Local lawmakers also weighed in on social media, sharing their thoughts on the attack.

"I'm disturbed and heartbroken by the devastating attack that took place in New Orleans last night targeting people simply trying to ring in the new year together," Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan said. "Keeping the victims and their families in my prayers today as authorities continue investigating."

"The horrific attack in New Orleans is shocking and deeply saddening," said Vermont Sen. Peter Welch.