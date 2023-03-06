Local

Leaders Seek to Partner With MBTA on St. Patrick's Day Parade Security Plan

The request comes after the presence of a neo-Nazi group at the parade last year

By Matt Fortin

Getty Images

Several lawmakers have requested a meeting with the MBTA Transit Police ahead of the St. Patrick's Day Parade and Evacuation Day on March 17, in an effort to devise a security plan in response to the presence and actions of a neo-Nazi group during last year's parade.

The neo-Nazi group defaced public property on the MBTA and in the city with hateful propaganda on parade day in 2022, a letter from lawmakers said, adding that, "this along with the excessive transport and consumption of alcohol by underage individuals cannot be tolerated."

The letter was signed by Congressman Stephen Lynch, Senator Nick Collins, Representative David Biele, City Council President Ed Flynn and City Councilor at-Large Michael Flaherty. It was addressed to MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green.

"The Evacuation Day & St. Patrick's Day Parade is annually one of the largest public events in Greater Boston, at times drawing in excess of 1 million people to the streets of South Boston," the letter said. "As a community of less than 35,000 residents, the overwhelming majority of people watching will be visitors. Most of them will get to town via the MBTA."

The local leaders hope a security plan developed in tandem with the MBTA can help to ensure "a safe and inclusive event for all."

