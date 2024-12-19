New Hampshire

Local man killed in New Hampshire crash

By Thea DiGiammerino

A local man was killed in a single-car crash in Hill, New Hampshire, early Thursday.

New Hampshire State Police said they were called to the crash on Route 3A near High Ridge Road around 12:50 a.m. When they arrived they found a box truck had crashed down an embankment.

The diver, 36-year-old Michael Kaar, was declared dead on scene. Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

The road was shut down for about an hour and lane closures continued for several more due to the investigation. The road has since reopened.

State police, the Bristol Police Department, Briston Fire Department, Hill Fire Department and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation all responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to contact state police.

New Hampshire
