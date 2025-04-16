For Steve Cole, Patriot's Day weekend holds a significance that stretches back to his earliest memories. From being carried as a baby to reenactments by his father, Cole's life has been intertwined with the history of the Lexington Minute Men. Now, that lifelong connection has culminated in an extraordinary role: Captain commanding of the very militia he grew up admiring.

Cole's journey began at nine years old when he set his sights on portraying William Diamond, the fife player of the Lexington militia.

"When I turned 18, I joined the Lexington Minute Men and that dream came true," he said.

For years, Cole has played the drum during the annual reenactment of the Battle of Lexington. However, this year marks a significant shift. Elected as captain commanding last year, Cole now steps into the boots of Captain John Parker, the leader who rallied the battered militia to continue fighting on that fateful day in 1775. Parker's leadership and the powerful speech he delivered are still studied by the U.S. military today, a testament to its enduring impact.

"In 100 years from now, no one's going to know who Steve Cole was," Cole said. "But it's my mission to make sure they know who Capt. John Parker was."

The weight of this responsibility is not lost on Cole. He emphasizes the profound impact of Parker's actions and admits that delivering Parker's powerful lines is an emotional experience.

"We had 15 casualties that morning. We could have very easily sat out the rest of that day and no one would have thought differently of us," Cole said. "But Captain Parker, like I said, had no military experience at all, but he had the leadership and the courage to rally these troops again and continue the fight."

To ensure the most accurate portrayal possible for this historic 250th anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord, Cole assembled a committee of historians to meticulously research and recreate Parker's speech and the events of that day.

"What you're going to see this year is going to be the most historically accurate portrayal of the Battle of Lexington that you'd ever see since we started doing it in 1968," Cole said.

For Cole, honoring these first veterans of the nation is deeply personal. A Lexington native through and through, his grandfather chaired the town's bicentennial committee in 1975 and served as the state representative for Lexington at the time.

"So while he led the town of Lexington during the bicentennial, I have the honor and privilege of leading the Lexington Militia for the 250th," Cole said. "It's probably — next to being a dad — it's the greatest honor of my life."

Looking to the future, Cole hopes to instill this same passion for history in the next generation, including his own son.

"My hope and my dream is that someday my son is out there with me," he said.

The Lexington Minute Men will continue their commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Lexington with a reenactment on April 19, marking 250 years to the day since the historic event.