‘This is insane': Local politicians react to Trump's decision to bomb nuclear sites in Iran

News of President Donald Trump's decision to bomb multiple nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday has sent shockwaves across the country with a number of local politicians saying this is unconstitutional.

Trump announced the airstrikes in a social media post Saturday night. This is the first time the United States has conducted a direct military attack on Iran, and it further escalates a military conflict between Iran and Israel that began last week.

Trump said it was a "very successful" attack on Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, adding that all planes were outside of Iranian airspace after a "full payload of BOMBS" was dropped on the primary site.

Trump congratulated our military and addressed the nation just after 10 p.m., saying the strikes had "completely and totally obliterated" the three sites, while New England's politicians have been quick to condemn the president's actions.

Sen. Ed Markey released a statement calling Trump's military attack on Iran illegal and unconstitutional.

"This attack was not approved by Congress and holds dangers for all Americans. The American people do not want another endless war in the Middle East," Markey wrote. "This attack may set back but will not stop Iran’s efforts to get a nuclear bomb. The regime can rebuild its program and will now be highly motivated to do so. A diplomatic solution remains the best way to permanently and verifiably prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon."

Markey said Trump’s illegal actions raise the risk of escalation into a wider regional war with grave risks for U.S. troops and personnel and civilians in the region.

"Trump must work to stop this war and begin ceasefire talks with Israel and Iran now,” Markey concluded.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the United States should not wage war against Iran.

"Donald Trump's bombing of Iran is unconstitutional. Only Congress can declare war -- and the Senate must vote immediately to prevent another endless war," she said. "This is a horrific war of choice."

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley echoed what Warren and Markey said in that the president's actions are a violation of the Constitution, while adding that Trump is risking innocent lives.

"We do not need another deadly, endless war," she wrote on X. "Congress must act immediately to rein in Trump."

Sen. Peter Welch agreed that Trump's decision does not make America safer, rather it puts us in danger.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu is dragging us into another forever war in the Middle East," Welch wrote on X. "Congress has the power to declare war, not the President."

Democratic Whip Katherine Clark reiterated that the power to declare war resides solely with Congress.

"Donald Trump's unilateral decision to attack Iran is unauthorized and unconstitutional," she wrote. "In doing so, the President has exposed our military and diplomatic personnel in the region to the risk of further escalation. The American people, our men and women in uniform, and their families deserve answers."

Rep. Becca Balint doubled down, saying this is reckless, illegal action from Trump.

"He does NOT have the authority to enter us into a war with Iran," she said on X. "He MUST consult Congress. This is not what Americans want. I'm thinking about our troops tonight."

Rep. Jim McGovern said it's "insane" that Trump just bombed Iran without Congressional approval, illegally dragging us into war in the Middle East.

"Have we not learned our lesson!?!?." he asked, noting that Congress must return to Washington at once to stop this madness.

Here's more reaction on social media from local politicians:

