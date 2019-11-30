Local Retailers Greet Shoppers for Small Business Saturday

Local retailers are welcoming shoppers with bargains for the decade-long tradition of Small Business Saturday.

Unlike Black Friday, which focuses on large retailers, and Cyber Monday, focused on internet shopping, Small Business Saturday encourages spending on small boutiques and mom-and-pop shops.

There are more than 600,000 small businesses across Massachusetts, according to American Express. The credit agency started Small Business Saturday in 2010 to encourage customers to shop in their local communities.

According to a CNBC/Survey Monkey poll, enthusiasm for the day has dipped compared to last year. An estimated 39 percent of shoppers report planning to shop local today, compared to 44 percent in 2018.