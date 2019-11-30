Local Retailers Greet Shoppers for Small Business Saturday

Local retailers are welcoming shoppers with bargains for the decade-long tradition of Small Business Saturday. 

Unlike Black Friday, which focuses on large retailers, and Cyber Monday, focused on internet shopping, Small Business Saturday encourages spending on small boutiques and mom-and-pop shops. 

There are more than 600,000 small businesses across Massachusetts, according to American Express. The credit agency started Small Business Saturday in 2010 to encourage customers to shop in their local communities. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 10 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 9 hours ago

Trapped Driver Rescued From Car Submerged in Shrewsbury Pond

According to a CNBC/Survey Monkey poll, enthusiasm for the day has dipped compared to last year. An estimated 39 percent of shoppers report planning to shop local today, compared to 44 percent in 2018. 

Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us