Local skaters set to honor teammates killed in midair crash at benefit show

Some of the biggest names in figure skating will come together this weekend to honor those who died in the midair plane crash in Washington, D.C.

Members of the Skating Club of Boston are getting ready for what they expect will be an emotional tribute for their friends and loved ones.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Skaters continue to show up to the place that often brought them together.

"It's very difficult," said figure skater Misha Mitrofanov. "A lot of the people that we're used to seeing, they're not here anymore."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10 Boston interviewed Jinna Han during the 2022 Olympics. The skater, who hoped to make the Games herself, is one of six members of the Skating Club of Boston who was killed in the midair collision in Washington.

Noticeably absent from the ice rink in Norwood, Massachusetts, are skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, parents Jin Han and Christine Lane, and coaches Vadim Naumov and his wife Evgenia Shishkova.

"We used to see them every day, every morning, before we start training," reminisced skater Alisa Efimova. "Our day would start with a hug, with a little chat, with smiles and laughs."

It's now been a month since an Army helicopter collided with the skaters' plane, killing 67 people.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

"I think what makes me a little emotional is thinking about all the friends back at the rink, because I think while this is painful, obviously, for me and my family, it's painful for all of them, as well," Spencer's father, Doug Lane, told NBC's TODAY in an interview.

Mitrofanov and Efimova are joining fellow teammate Jimmy Ma and others in raising the banner for the Skating Club of Boston at this weekend's "Legacy on Ice" tribute show in Washington.

Ma is set to honor his friend, Jinna, by performing her routine.

"It is very important for me to at least try and get up to her standard, because she worked her butt off," he said.

During the 2022 Beijing Olympics, 10-year-old Jinna Han, a member of the Skating Club of Boston, spoke about her excitement for the figure skating competition and her own Olympic dreams — "probably 2032?" Jinna died in the mid-air collision between American Airlines Fight 5342 and a military helicopter over Washington, D.C. on Jan. 29, 2025. She was 13.

For skating pair Mitrofanov and Efimova, the crash has brought them closer, constantly looking for ways to carry each other through the tragedy.

"Every time that we get to step onto the ice, it's honestly a blessing, because you don't know when's the last time you will be on the ice," said Mitrofanov.

"The families themselves have been so supportive to us that it even feels strange how they have so much power to handle their situation and also help us also to move with this journey," added Efimova. "This is just incredible, the power of this community."

The three of them are drawing strength to continue their journey by taking their late loved ones with them to every practice and competition.

"It would disservice them if we don't carry on," said Ma.

Thousands are expected to attend the two-hour tribute show, which streams on Peacock.