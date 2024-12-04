Massachusetts

Local ski areas excited for first snow of the season

Snow arrives Wednesday evening in New England

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

The season's first snow is near, and while some may be dreading the arrival of snow and cold temperatures, others are excited for it, especially local ski areas.

North of Boston at the Nashoba Valley Ski Area, they're anticipating about 1-3 inches of snow with the winter storm arriving in New England Wednesday evening. NBC10 Boston spoke to an official who says getting that amount this time of year is early, so he's hoping it's a sign of a good season ahead.

The ski area in Westford, Massachusetts, has a snow-making system to make sure there's always at least two feet of snow on the ground, but it will be nice to get a little help from Mother Nature.

Tevin Wooten has all of the details on our forecast, which includes our first snow Wednesday into Thursday.
Meanwhile, local hardware stores are already seeing the effect of the potential snow system.

According to an employee at MacKay's Hardware, business is booming.

"We had to put out our snow shovels in the last week because we've got a lot of people coming in asking to see what we've got for snow shovels," Joel Gagne said. "Snow blower sales have been through the roof right now."

Gagne also said the ice melts have been a big seller.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWeather
