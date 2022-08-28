Local Ukrainians Celebrate Independence With Homeland on Mind

As the war in Ukraine continues, there are new warnings about gun battles near Europe’s largest nuclear plant as Ukrainians celebrate their 31st anniversary of independence.

Here at home, the Ukrainian community of New England came together in Jamaica Plain on Sunday afternoon to continue those celebrations.

Ukrainians are feeling bittersweet here Jamaica Plain. On one hand, they celebrated their Independence Day with folklore, while being reminded of the lingering war in their home country. Organizers estimated over 1,000 people in attendance here today, most of them Ukrainians or people with ties to Ukraine, sharing food, selling art, playing music and participating in traditional activities.

It’s been six months since Russia invaded the former Soviet Union member, which split off after the Cold War in 1991. Wednesday marked 31 years since that day. Many here today are keeping their loved ones in mind as they partake in independence celebrations.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Alla Pryyma says she has family in the west of Ukraine and often worries about their safety as Russia continues its offensive, days after the largest nuclear plant in Europe was temporarily disconnected from the power grid amid gun fights in southeastern Ukraine.

“It’s very important to bring the community together to teach the generations that Ukraine is independent and to show the strength of the community to support each other as well through these tough times,” Pryyma said.