Locals React to Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Locals were reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II as news the news broke Thursday.

The British Consulate in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said Thursday afternoon that details about where you can leave tributes to her majesty are forthcoming.

She left her mark on many.

Hannah Brown of Holliston used to live in England.

"I'm back in the UK for my mom's 80th and she said 'have you heard the news?' I'm like, 'no.'"

She landed in London just hours before the queen passed. She said the mood there is somber.

"It's really sad, like obviously I can't remember a time where she hasn’t been our queen. It's all anyone's talking about really."

Brown never met the queen, but former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis has. He was there when she visited Boston in 1976 -- the first British monarch to ever visit the Commonwealth.

"It was a wonderful day and led to the revival of Boston," he said.

His favorite memory was when she came sliding down the gangplank of the yacht she came in on.

"We were told repeatedly whatever you don’t touch her," he said. "Can you imagine the queen of England on heels heading down on a steep gangplank heading right at you and you're not supposed to touch her."

Funny stories aside, the queen left a lasting impact on Boston and beyond.

"The reason that this matters is that she has had such a long reign and long life," explained former British Consulate of New England employee Shannon Felton Spence.

She said the services will be 10 times the magnitude of Princess Diana's.

"If you remember the outpouring of sorrow from the British public and the world and the mourning with the boys and the humungous funeral through the center of London -- I think that’s probably the best example but now consider that it's going to be the queen."