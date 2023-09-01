Lockdown lifted at RI's TF Green Airport: ‘no credible security threat'

T.F. Green Airport was on lockdown for about an hour Friday over "a potential security threat," the Warwick, Rhode Island, airport said, but no threat was found.

The lockdown was lifted at the Providence-area airport just before 12:40 p.m. While officials didn't say publicly what the security threat was, a Warwick police officer told NBC affiliate WJAR that a person had called police saying they had a rifle, then hung up.

The airport told travelers headed there to look into whether their planes were delayed by checking with the airline. Earlier, it had asked people who were headed to the airport to delay their arrival.

Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport is currently in lockdown as law enforcement addresses a potential security threat. Travelers are asked to delay arrivals at the airport at this time. More information will be provided when available. — Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (@IFlyRhodeIsland) September 1, 2023

Law enforcement has determined there is no credible security threat at R.I. https://t.co/0q0OvEW4OU International Airport.



RIAC has lifted the precautionary airport lockdown. Travelers are asked to check with their airlines regarding potential delays. — Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (@IFlyRhodeIsland) September 1, 2023

The incident comes on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

All lanes had been blocked on the highway connecting to the airport, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said.

Other Traffic Condition, All Travel Lanes blocked on Airport Connector EB at Exit 1A (Jefferson Boulevard) in Warwick - Incident at TF Green Airport — RIDOTNews (@RIDOTNews) September 1, 2023

Gov. Dan McKee was monitoring the potential threat and said Rhode Island State Police and Warwick police were managing the scene at the airport.

We were just briefed on a potential security threat at RI T.F. Green International Airport. The airport is temporarily on lockdown. @RIStatePolice and @WarwickRIPD are on site managing the scene. Please stay tuned for updates and avoid the area at this time. https://t.co/VzK692YD9K — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) September 1, 2023

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.