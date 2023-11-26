Logan Airport expecting one of the busiest travel days on Sunday

TSA says today could be their busiest travel ever, with an estimated 2.9 million passengers flying home, and so far the lines here are living up to that.

Things started ramping up at Logan Airport on the Friday before Thanksgiving, when TSA screened sixty-eight thousand people. They were expecting to surpass 70,000 in the days leading up to Thanksgiving for a total of over a million travelers.

Many of them are expected to fly back home on Sunday, hitting an estimated 2.9 million passengers.

On top of the typical guidance to plan ahead and get to the airport early, TSA says to keep an eye out for new checkpoint screening technology and get through security lines faster with TSA pre-check.

Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation paused all construction on major roads through 5 a.m. on Monday to alleviate traffic and they’re urging people to take public transportation.

The T increased service on the Silver Line with MassPort picking up the tab for those fares through today.

“On Sunday we expect there to be major, major delays, the majority of the day starting as early as 10 a.m.” said MassDOT Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt during the agency's holiday presser.

The worst travel times on the roads are expected to be between 3pm and 5pm this afternoon.