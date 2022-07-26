Logan Ranked Most Expensive Airport to Park in Country

If you're from the Boston area, you probably know this already. Parking at Logan International Airport can coast you a pretty penny.

You may not have realized, though, that it's the most expensive airport in the country to park your car for a week, according to a new blog from Zutobi.

The website compiled a list of the priciest and cheapest airports to park a car for week. Logan International Airport ranked at sixth place for the most expensive worldwide, and was the only listing in the top 10 in the United States.

The minimum weekly parking rate at Logan is $203, according to Zutobi's ranking.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The most expensive airport in the world for weekly parking is Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. That's followed by London Stansted Airport, Abu Dhabi International Airport and Barcelona El Prat Airport, according to the compilation.

The top two cheapest airports to park a car for a week are both in Istanbul, Turkey: Sabiha Gökçen International Airport and Atatürk Airport. Los Angeles International Airport came in at number seven for cheapest worldwide, at $35 for a minimum weekly rate, according to Zutobi.

The website also calculated lists for the largest increases and decreases for parking rates at airports around the world.

Zutobi determined the rankings by compiling the busiest airports around the world in terms of commercial passengers, then checking prices for parking on their websites. The prices calculated are for the cheapest rate for a full week's parking.

Check out Logan's parking prices on its website here.