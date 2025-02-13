Rideshares from Logan Airport could cost more under a new proposal: What to know

A new proposal from Massport could make your trip to and from Logan Airport more expensive.

In a plan expected to be presented to the agency's board on Thursday, Massport is proposing an increase to the fee for rideshare drop-off and pickups. The current fee is $3.25, and the plan would increase that to $5.50 in 2026, and to $7.50 in 2028. In other words, a ride that costs $41 today would cost $46 in 2026 and $51 in 2028.

Massport says its proposed price increases are "intended to influence behavior and generate revenues needed to support ground transportation investments."

Massport Chart showing Massport's proposed pricing strategy

Rideshare companies are pushing back against the increase.

"This would make Logan have the highest pickup and drop-off fees in the world," said Josh Gold, senior director of policy and communications at Uber.

The proposal would also increase the fee for taxi pickups, but that fee would still be lower than for rideshare. Rideshare drivers already have to pick up from a specific location at the airport, while taxis can pick up at the curb.

Logan Airport is also accessible by public transit, including the Logan Express bus service and Blue and Silver lines.

Rich Davey, the new CEO of Massport, says the midair collision last month in Washington prompted the agency to assess safety in Boston.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Massport for comment on the proposal Wednesday, but did not immediately hear back.

The fee increase would have to be put to a vote before it could take effect.

Earlier Wednesday, new Massport CEO Rich Davey spoke with NBC10 Boston about safety and security at Logan Airport, also outlining an idea of establishing TSA checkpoints in Logan Express bus stations across the state to limit congestion in the departure halls.