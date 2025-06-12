Air travel

Runway closed after landing plane rolls onto grass at Logan Airport

Massport said no one was hurt when JetBlue flight 312 landed.

By Thea DiGiammerino

A JetBlue flight that rolled into grass next to the runway at Logan International Airport on June 12, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

A runway is closed at Logan International Airport after a plane rolled off the pavement onto grass when it landed Thursday.

Massport said no one was hurt when JetBlue flight 312 landed. Passengers will be bussed back to the terminal and the plane assessed for any issues.

Runway 33-L is closed while officials investigate. The FAA is reporting a ground stop at the airport through 1 p.m.

No other details were immediately available. NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

