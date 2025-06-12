Runway closed after landing plane rolls onto grass at Logan Airport

A runway is closed at Logan International Airport after a plane rolled off the pavement onto grass when it landed Thursday.

Massport said no one was hurt when JetBlue flight 312 landed. Passengers will be bussed back to the terminal and the plane assessed for any issues.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Runway 33-L is closed while officials investigate. The FAA is reporting a ground stop at the airport through 1 p.m.

No other details were immediately available. NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.