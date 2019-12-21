Local
BOSTON

Logan Airport Sees Wave of Holiday Travelers

By Malcolm Johnson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

It's that time of year, when everyone's bags are packed and arrival pickup lines are long.

Shelbi Hazel experienced the wave of increased travelers coming back home to Boston with her two daughters.

“You have to keep them entertained, keep them fed," she said.

Many travelers were headed to Boston for the holidays. Some were just stopping by on their way out of the country.

An estimated 115 million passengers are expected to travel between now and Jan. 1.



