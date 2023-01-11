Logan Airport Workers Train to Spot Signs of Human Trafficking

Frontline workers at Logan Airport are being trained to spot, and stop, human trafficking.

The NBC10 Investigators were invited to see the training up close as part of Human Trafficking Awareness month.

Airline employees, Logan Airport staff and law enforcement were all learning how to help potential victims in crisis from the Homeland Security Investigators Division.

“The traffickers look for those vulnerabilities. They look for people who may not be in a good family home, maybe they have drug addictions, maybe they have economic instability. The traffickers exploit those vulnerabilities,” HIS trainer Mike Camal told trainees during the event.

“What we see here at Massport is everyone plays a role in safety and security, and by these individuals receiving this training from HSI it will better equip them in terms of what to look for of you know human trafficking whether it be labor services or potentially sex,” Hank Shaw, Massport chief security officer explained.

HIS has seen cases increase nationwide, almost 2,500 in the past two years.