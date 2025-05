A Logan Express bus was seen on the side of Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts, on Friday. The vehicle appeared to be damaged, with firefighters at the scene.

A rear tire was missing on the bus, which shuttles passengers to Boston's Logan airport. There also may have been charring from a fire.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt. NBC10 Boston has reached out to police and fire officials for information on what happened.

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston