Motorcyclist dies in crash off road in Londonderry, NH

Police asked anyone with information about what happened to call them.

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A man driving a motorcycle died on Sunday after the vehicle crashed off a road in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Sunday, police said.

Joshua Lane, a 53-year-old from Litchfield, New Hampshire, was rushed to the hospital from the woods near High Range Road on near Royal Lane, where he was found about 3:15 p.m. following the crash, according to Londonderry police.

Lane was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead about 4:30 p.m., police said Monday. They noted he wasn't wearing a helmet.

The incident remained under investigation on Monday. Police asked anyone with information about what happened to call them at 603-432-1118.

