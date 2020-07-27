Long Criticized for Not Spending Enough Time in Mass., Markey Releases Data After Debate

In Sunday night's debate with Rep. Joe Kennedy, Sen. Ed Markey, a fellow Massachusetts Democrat, had a tough time answering a question about where he spends more of his time, at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, or his childhood home in Malden.

"We're going to provide all of that information," Markey said when pressed.

It was pointed out that he's been saying that for months.

"No, that information is going to be provided," he replied.

"There has always been this problem for Markey that he doesn't live in the district," longtime Democratic political analyst Dan Payne said after the debate.

After years of promising information that would clear up the controversy, Markey has finally released documentation.

According to a Boston Globe analysis from June 2018 to May 2020, Markey spent less time in Massachusetts than other members of the delegation.

For example, Markey spent 38% of his time in-state while Kennedy spent 70%.

And in 2019, Markey spent 22 fewer nights in the state than his Senate colleague Elizabeth Warren -- even though she was running for president.

In 2017, Markey spent just 77 days in state.

"It sort of feels like you vacation in Massachusetts and work in Chevy Chase," UMass Boston professor Erin O'Brien said of Markey.

O'Brien says with Markey's wife, a doctor, living and working in Washington, it may not be entirely fair, but it's a good line of attack for Kennedy.

"It's a quick and easy bite that most voters understand and say, 'Hey, he's not for us. He's not even with us.' So I think that's why it might have some legs," O'Brien said.

Kennedy is pushing it hard.

"You have to be present to hear them," he said at Sunday night's debate. "You have to go out and ask, not tell. You have to listen, not dictate."

In a statement Monday, Kennedy said in part, "Massachusetts deserves a junior senator who actually lives here."

With two progressive candidates sharing similar positions on most major issues - voters may look to other aspects of this race to make a decision.