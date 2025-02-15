Long duration winter storm arrives Saturday. Here's what you need to know

It's another weekend where we're bracing for a blast of winter -- a winter that is feeling particularly relentless after a series of recent storms.

We're waiting for a band of snow, sleet and rain to hit here in Greater Boston starting Saturday night. Highway departments and power crews are already gearing up for the severe weather.

Eversource has crews stationed across Massachusetts, ready to respond to any outages due to downed trees from ice accumulation or wind gusts.

Towns like Shrewsbury -- in Worcester County -- have ensured that they're stocked with enough salt and are readying crews to treat the roads.

Like the past couple of storms, this system is expected to bring a bit of everything, including a wintry mix, which can pose an additional challenge for crews working to keep the roads safe.

"Freezing rain uses a lot of material, a lot of salt, a lot of deicing material," said Nick Repekta, highway division manager for the town of Shrewsbury. "Once it gets put down and applied to the road it gets diluted and washes out, so reapplication is necessary, which makes a lot of turns on the routes for our drivers."

Make sure you're driving slowly and carefully in the snow and ice. Maybe this is another chance to enjoy a quiet Sunday at home.