Long haul: MBTA driver awarded world record for oldest train operator

If you've ridden the Blue Line in the last three decades, there's a chance you've taken a ride with a record-setter.

Helen Antenucci, 81, has been operating trains in Boston since 1995. She was officially named the Guinness World Record's oldest train operator earlier this year after a colleague nominated her for the record.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“I don’t know what all the fuss is about. I get up every day and do what I love to do," said Antenucci, in an interview with Guinness World Records. "Not many people get to say that at my age."

The MBTA operator, who will turn 82 next month, has been operating Blue Line trains since she was 53 years old. She began driving as a way to get out of the house.

She said she's never faced any discrimination considering that when she started she was one of the only female operators at the time. But now she believes women make up about 40% of the MBTA staff.

Antenucci has no plans to retire. She thanks her family, friends and passengers for their continued support every day.

“I will bring my passengers to and from where they need to go until my organization tells me I can’t, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon.”