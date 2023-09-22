Long line outside Boylston Street Apple Store on iPhone release day

There was a lengthy line of dedicated Apple fans outside of the tech giant's Boylston Street store in Boston's Back Bay on Friday morning, as the iPhone 15 launched to the masses.

People were seen lined up along the sidewalk Friday morning, as Apple employees filtered people inside, surely to avoid chaos inside the store.

The Boylston Street retailer is the only Apple Store location in Boston city proper, but there are several more locations across the metro area — including in Cambridge, Chestnut Hill, Burlington, Dedham and Lynnfield.

In addition to the all new lineup of iPhones, which features a USB-C charging port, Apple is also launching on Friday the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.